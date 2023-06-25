Here’s why Saskatoon Rosewood residents may see a towering inferno on their afternoon commute

Rosewood residents may see a towering column of fire on their commute starting Monday afternoon, but SaskEnergy says not to worry — it’s just a test.

The company is conducting a set of controlled gas flares at its Rosewood area compressor station starting June 26.

Residents and drivers may see a 12-metre flame rising from a temporary flare stack attached the infrastructure, a news release from SaskEnergy says.

“The flaring is necessary to perform maintenance work on the natural gas line system in the area and supports the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to SaskEnergy’s customers,” the company said.

SaskEnergy says flaring is an industry-standard practice when natural gas needs to be removed from a line, and “reduces the carbon footprint of the vented gas by 85 per cent.”

The flares will be supervised for safety, and should not affect residential gas service to the area, SaskEnergy said.