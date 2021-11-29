Here's why speed limits on some B.C. highways have been reduced

B.C.'s Ministry of Transportation says it has reduced speeds on several highways to lessen the risk of damage due to flooding.

The ministry says in a tweet that some highways are given 60 kilometre-per-hour speed limits due to ground saturation.

Because of storms, it says the ground under the road could be soft and travelling at higher speeds is more likely to cause damage.

Several highways were destroyed by storms two weeks ago and others were closed over the weekend as a precaution or due to localized flooding.