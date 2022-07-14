Here's why testing the water at local beaches is so important

The Simcoe Muskoka health unit is busy testing local beach water bacteria levels to ensure the safety of beachgoers this summer.

"When there's elevated levels of bacteria, there could be increased risk of illness," said Safe Water Program manager Karen Kivilahti.

Over 50 beaches in the region are tested weekly to check bacteria levels.

"Some beaches are more prone to environmental factors that increase the level of bacteria, and some have a very, very good history, so that's part of the reason why we like to collect that regular data, so we know the health of our lakes," she added.

Five water samples are taken from different areas along the beaches to determine an average bacteria level.

"That's why we mark the samples. So we can see which one might be causing the problem, which area, and so we can get a good idea overall of how clean the beach is, "explained Safe Water Program environmental surveillance student Kaitlyn Large.

Other environmental factors, like water temperature, weather, wind and waterfowl, are taken into consideration.

"If there was really high bacteria at a beach where that's not normally the case, we look at that environmental sheet, and if there was 50 geese in the water that day, then that's a good indicator that there's nothing really wrong with the beach it was just the birds that day," said Safe Water Program environmental surveillance student Kaila Gabriel.

The samples are sent to a lab, and the results usually come back within 24 to 48 hours.

If there is a risk for swimmers, signage is put up at the beach to notify swimmers.

The health unit warns elevated levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections and stomach illnesses.

If a swimming advisory is posted, beachgoers are encouraged to avoid going underwater and swallowing the water.

Swimming after heavy rainfall is also not recommended.

"Heavy rains actually wash all the surface contaminants into the water, and it takes a little while, anywhere from 24 to 48 hours, for the lake to naturally recover," said Kivilahti.

Wet sand is also a breeding ground for bacteria, she added.

"When we're building sandcastles and playing in the sand, it's really important to remember to wash our hands after and bring wet wipes and hand sanitizer."

The testing program will run until Labour Day weekend.

A complete list of beach advisories for the region is available here.