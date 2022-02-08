Here's why you may be seeing more panhandlers at Saskatoon intersections

Panhandlers with signs asking for money are often in high-traffic areas at Saskatoon intersections.

Elisapi Ningiurluut panhandles most days and tries to pick busy areas. Sometimes she stands near the University of Saskatchewan on College Drive and sometimes at the entrance to the Winners parking lot on Eighth Street.

“I knew I needed money to support myself so I just made a sign and went to Eighth and Acadia and I did pretty well there,” Ningiurluut told CTV News.

Ningiurluut sometimes gets food from drivers, especially in fast food drive-throughs, which she says is appreciated.

On an average day, she makes $50 in about two or three hours. Before Christmas one driver gave her $100. On her most successful day, she took in $600, but that amount is rare, she says.

Ningiurluut lives in a shelter. She says she left her home in Montreal, then moved to Winnipeg where she became addicted to drugs. She has tried to quit many times but says most of the money she makes goes to support that habit, which she says it’s better than the alternative.

“I’m too chicken to commit a crime to earn money that way so I use the money from the generosity of people, and I don’t want to go to jail,” she says.

The cash she receives makes the few rude comments she receives from passersby tolerable.

“Just like, get a job or stuff like that, nothing too degrading,” she says.

Saskatoon Police Service spokesperson Kelsie Fraser said if a person is simply holding a sign and not approaching vehicles, the city’s panhandling bylaw doesn’t apply. However, if they’re distracting, they could be charged under the Traffic Safety Act.

There is more panhandling being seen in certain places because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Rita Field, the executive director of Saskatoon Crisis and Intervention.

“There may not be as many opportunities to get funds they’re looking for so maybe they’re moving to more the busier intersections, meridians,” Field told CTV News.

Field says the usual places where people are typically out and about like the downtown or at events are quieter now because of the pandemic.

Sheilagh Martin with the Saskatoon Housing Initiative Cold Weather Strategy says what Ningiurluut is doing shows self-respect.

“They could walk in and steal whatever and go sell it, but at least they’re not doing crime and really it’s harmless what they’re doing,” Martin said.

The panhandling life started for Ningiurluut about four years ago, but she’s still surprised by the response.

“I’m really curious as to why people give so freely. People in Saskatoon are so generous, thoughtful and kind. Very different than Winnipeg.”

Ningiurluut hopes to get the help she needs for her addiction so she can use the money she gets more productively.