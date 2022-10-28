Here's your Halloween forecast for southern Ontario

A rainy forecast is glooming over All Hallows' Eve throughout southern Ontario – which may be a scary thought for those hoping to trick-or-treat outside.

Five to 10 millimeters of rain is expected to fall throughout the day on Monday.

However, some forecasting models show rain decreasing as the day continues.

Waterloo region and southern Wellington County can expect showers through the early afternoon hours. Closer to the dinner hours, the rate of precipitation per hour is expected to decrease.

Children should expect at least drizzling conditions as the sun begins to set.

Around 5 p.m., it is expected to be 13 degrees Celsius, dropping 12 C by 8 p.m. with an overnight low of 7 C.

To the north, counties such as Grey-Bruce, Huron and Perth, along with northern Wellington County, are expecting slightly less rain Monday. Roughly three to five millimeters are expected throughout the day. Children in this area should expect similar temperatures and light rain or drizzle during the evening.

It's important to note, forecasts are never a guarantee and can change as days pass.