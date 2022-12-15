'Here to stay': Director of Chinatown gardens sends message to racist vandals

The director of Vancouver’s Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden has a message to whoever is behind racist graffiti in Chinatown.

Lorraine Lowe posted a photo collage on Twitter Thursday morning showing four examples of racist messages and images tagged on a city board outside the Chinatown gardens.

“To the goof who continues to use #chinatownyvr city board to create hatred, division & ugliness…Yes, we certainly did arrive & are here to stay,” Lowe captioned the post.

She also shared a photo of Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, who is Chinese-Canadian, with the words “AGREED. CHINESE CANADIANS HAVE ARRIVED!” written in white font.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, a member of Sim’s ABC Party, retweeted Lowe’s message in support.

“I’m proud of our rich diversity in Vancouver. We are better for it. Hate has no place,” wrote Kirby-Yung.

Sim is the first person of colour to be elected as the city’s mayor, and part of his campaign included pledges to revitalize Chinatown.

Between 2019 and 2021, Vancouver police saw a 300 per cent increase in reported graffiti incidents and a 425 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crime incidents in Chinatown.

One month ago, council passed the “Urgent Measures to Uplift Vancouver’s Chinatown motion,” directing staff to report back at the first meeting of 2023 on measures to improve public safety and graffiti removal.



Warning: The following tweet contains images of racist graffiti that readers may find upsetting

To the goof who continues to use our #chinatownyvr city board to create hatred, division & ugliness…Yes, we certainly did arrive & are here to stay. #vanpoli @KenSimCity @sarahkirby_yung @BrianVMontague @LennyNanZhou @LisaDominato @rebeccaleebligh @PeterMeiszner @MikeKlassen pic.twitter.com/PBDpriap1M