Here we go again: Dozens of new record highs set in Alberta

Environment and Climate Change Canada says whopping 28 weather records were broken throughout Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably warm autumn.

It marks the second day in a row that Calgary set a new high, hitting 24.9 C, one degree warmer than the old record from 1942.

Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Three Hills, which saw temperatures climb to 26.9 C, breaking the previous record of 24 C set back in 1978.

Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Oct. 18 include:

Airdrie

New record of 24.4 C

Old record of 23.9 C set in 1942

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Beaverlodge

New record of 22.1 C

Old record of 21.7 C set in 1944

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Bow Valley Provincial Park

New record of 23.1

Old record of 22.8 set in 1942

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton

New record of 23.3 C

Old record of 23 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Calgary

New record of 24.9 C

Old record of 23.9 C set in 1942

Records in this area have been kept since 1881

Camrose

New record of 24.5 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Cardston

New record of 25.9 C

Old record of 24.5 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Claresholm

New record of 26.3 C

Old record of 25 C set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Cold Lake

New record of 21.1 C

Old record of 20 C set in 1954

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Coronation

New record of 25.2 C

Old record of 23.3 C set in 1936

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Crowsnest

New record of 21.8 C

Old record of 21.7 C set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Fort Chipewyan

New record of 17.0 C

Old record of 15.1 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1883

Grande Prairie

New record of 22.2 C

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1944

Records in this area have been kept since 1922

Hendrickson Creek

New record of 19.8 C

Old record of 16.1 C set in 2011

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High Level

New record of 19.4 C

Old record of 19.3 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1962

High River

New record of 25 C

Old record of 23.5 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Lethbridge

New record of 26.2 C

Old record of 25.6 C set in 1903

Records in this area have been kept since 1902

Lloydminster

New record of 22.8 C

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1954

Records in this area have been kept since 1952

Mildred Lake

New record of 21.8 C

Old record of 21 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1965

Nordegg

New record of 22.7 C

Old record of 20.6 C set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Pincher Creek

New record of 25.1 C

Old record of 24.4 C set in 1974

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Red Deer

New record of 24.7 C

Old record of 24.6 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Red Earth Creek

New record of 21 C

Old record of 17.5 C set in 2015

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Sundre

New record of 25.5 C

Old record of 22.2 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Three Hills

New record of 26.9 C

Old record of 24 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Vegreville

New record of 23.2 C

Old record of 21.1 C set in 1948

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Wainwright Area

New record of 22.4 C

Old record of 21.5 C set in 1978

Records in this area have been kept since 1966

Waterton

New record of 24.7 C

Old record of 23 C set in 2003

Records in this area have been kept since 1976

Though no new record high was set in Elk Island, the area did tie the record set in 1998 by hitting 22.2 C.

On Monday, 20 record high temperatures were set throughout the province, including 27.1 C recorded in Cardston.