Here we go again: Dozens of new record highs set in Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says whopping 28 weather records were broken throughout Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably warm autumn.
It marks the second day in a row that Calgary set a new high, hitting 24.9 C, one degree warmer than the old record from 1942.
Of the communities with new record highs, the warmest was Three Hills, which saw temperatures climb to 26.9 C, breaking the previous record of 24 C set back in 1978.
Record high temperatures seen throughout the province on Oct. 18 include:
Airdrie
- New record of 24.4 C
- Old record of 23.9 C set in 1942
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Beaverlodge
- New record of 22.1 C
- Old record of 21.7 C set in 1944
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Bow Valley Provincial Park
- New record of 23.1
- Old record of 22.8 set in 1942
- Records in this area have been kept since 1928
Breton
- New record of 23.3 C
- Old record of 23 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1939
Calgary
- New record of 24.9 C
- Old record of 23.9 C set in 1942
- Records in this area have been kept since 1881
Camrose
- New record of 24.5 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Cardston
- New record of 25.9 C
- Old record of 24.5 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Claresholm
- New record of 26.3 C
- Old record of 25 C set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1951
Cold Lake
- New record of 21.1 C
- Old record of 20 C set in 1954
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Coronation
- New record of 25.2 C
- Old record of 23.3 C set in 1936
- Records in this area have been kept since 1912
Crowsnest
- New record of 21.8 C
- Old record of 21.7 C set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Fort Chipewyan
- New record of 17.0 C
- Old record of 15.1 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1883
Grande Prairie
- New record of 22.2 C
- Old record of 21.1 C set in 1944
- Records in this area have been kept since 1922
Hendrickson Creek
- New record of 19.8 C
- Old record of 16.1 C set in 2011
- Records in this area have been kept since 1995
High Level
- New record of 19.4 C
- Old record of 19.3 C set in 1978
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
High River
- New record of 25 C
- Old record of 23.5 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913
Lethbridge
- New record of 26.2 C
- Old record of 25.6 C set in 1903
- Records in this area have been kept since 1902
Lloydminster
- New record of 22.8 C
- Old record of 21.1 C set in 1954
- Records in this area have been kept since 1952
Mildred Lake
- New record of 21.8 C
- Old record of 21 C set in 1978
- Records in this area have been kept since 1965
Nordegg
- New record of 22.7 C
- Old record of 20.6 C set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915
Pincher Creek
- New record of 25.1 C
- Old record of 24.4 C set in 1974
- Records in this area have been kept since 1893
Red Deer
- New record of 24.7 C
- Old record of 24.6 C set in 1978
- Records in this area have been kept since 1904
Red Earth Creek
- New record of 21 C
- Old record of 17.5 C set in 2015
- Records in this area have been kept since 1994
Sundre
- New record of 25.5 C
- Old record of 22.2 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1993
Three Hills
- New record of 26.9 C
- Old record of 24 C set in 1978
- Records in this area have been kept since 1921
Vegreville
- New record of 23.2 C
- Old record of 21.1 C set in 1948
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918
Wainwright Area
- New record of 22.4 C
- Old record of 21.5 C set in 1978
- Records in this area have been kept since 1966
Waterton
- New record of 24.7 C
- Old record of 23 C set in 2003
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976
Though no new record high was set in Elk Island, the area did tie the record set in 1998 by hitting 22.2 C.
On Monday, 20 record high temperatures were set throughout the province, including 27.1 C recorded in Cardston.