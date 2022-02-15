Heritage Awards handed out at latest Barrie city council meeting
The City of Barrie's Heritage Awards were given out at Monday night's city council meeting.
Barrie's Heritage Committee presents the awards annually to buildings, individuals and groups who have contributed to preserving community heritage.
The 2021 award winners include 47 Rodney Street in the residential category, 94 Dunlop Street East and 178 Bayfield Street in the commercial category, along with Sir Robert Barrie and Grey & Simcoe Foresters Regimental Museum in the group category.
"This year’s Heritage Award recipients show the value of Barrie’s historical neighbourhoods and communities," said Clare Riepma, Barrie councillor and heritage committee chair.
"The buildings recognized are over 100 years old and are recognizable landmarks in our city, and the groups receiving awards this year stand out for their heritage contribution and commitments."
Heritage Week is recognized across the province on the week of Feb. 21-27.
You can visit the city website for further information surrounding the award winners and community heritage.
-
Police find stolen truck in Toronto area, but 2,000 guns remain missingPolice say they've found a stolen truck, but a trailer with more than 2,000 guns remains missing.
-
Teen twin sisters create handcrafted candle companyTwin sisters and high school students Janie and Lauren Noel’s hand crafted candles allow them to give back to an organization that is near to their hearts.
-
MLHU reporting 4 new COVID-19 related deaths as cases decline at LHSC, provinceThe Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday.
-
Feds bringing emergency declaration to Parliament 'imminently'The federal Liberal minority government is planning to bring the emergency declaration motion before Parliament 'imminently,' says Government House Leader Mark Holland.
-
Police ID student shot dead inside Toronto high school; 14-year-old boy chargedDetectives have named an 18-year-old student shot to death inside a Scarborough high school on Monday afternoon, saying they now have a 14-year-old boy in custody who allegedly tried to shoot a second victim but his gun did not fire.
-
Average price of a home in Canada hits new record: CREAHome sales fell in January from a year earlier, but still posted their second-best showing for the month as the average price climbed to a new record, the Canadian Real Estate Association said Tuesday.
-
Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly resignsOttawa police chief Peter Sloly has resigned, sources tell CTV News Ottawa.
-
Booster shots available for 12 to 17 age group across region starting FridayStarting Friday, all youth in Ontario 12 to 17-years-old will be eligible for a booster shot.
-
Oak Bay petition calls on municipality to phase out gas-powered leaf blowersGas-powered leaf blowers are the topic of a new petition with hundreds of signatures calling on the municipality of Oak Bay to phase them out.