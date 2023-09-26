Heritage Classic: NHL unveils Edmonton Oilers jerseys for October's outdoor game

The National Hockey League has unveiled the jerseys that will be worn by the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames at the Heritage Classic outdoor game at Commonwealth Stadium next month.

Adidas created new front crest artwork and player name and numbers for the jerseys.

The Oilers jerseys feature a vintage-inspired oil drop with the player's number inside, while the Flames jerseys pay homage to the historic Calgary Stampeders hockey team colours of the 1950s and 60s.

Both jerseys feature the words "Battle of Alberta" inside the back neck in tribute to the long-standing rivalry between the two teams.

The jerseys will be available on adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, the Fanatics network of online stores, and the Oilers' and Flames' team stores.

The 2023 Heritage Classic takes place Oct. 29 at 5 p.m. MT.