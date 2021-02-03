The Regina Heritage Community Association is proposing to redevelop the Municipal Justice Building at 1770 Halifax Street as a potential community centre.

A proposal to accommodate an “Assembly, Community” land use is expected to be presented to Regina’s Planning Commission on Wednesday afternoon. The proposal is to replace the buildings addition to the north with a proposed new addition that would include a gymnasium and a multipurpose room. The gymnasium would be available for drop-in sports and for groups to rent.

It would be a part of the Regina Police Services campus but the public would be able to access the community centre as well. Police may book the multipurpose room for training, but it would be well known in advance to avoid overlap between the centre and police.

“We rely on churches and Thompson school, and those have been really great to us, but we’re excited to have a space where community can come together,” Regina Heritage Community Association Executive Director Shayna Stock said.

Stock said the Association has had concerns about users feeling safe while sharing the centre with police, but said the design team has worked hard to separate the spaces.

“The police will have their own fitness facility on the third floor with a separate entrance, that’s not accessible by the public. The community will mostly run and occupy the main floor of the building,” Stock said.

The Association is also looking to install a community garden beside the Old #1 Firehall at 1654 11th Avenue. The garden was approved by the Executive Committee on Wednesday.

“It’s a space that’s currently just landscaped with some rocks and we’re hoping to install some raised beds for vegetable gardens,” Stock said.

Both applications will have to be approved by City Council in order to move ahead.