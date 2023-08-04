Heritage Day long weekend: What's going on in Calgary

Calgarians looking to take full advantage of the Heritage Day long weekend have no shortage of options when it comes to events going on throughout the city.

Here's a look at what's happening in Calgary from Aug. 4-7, 2023:

Heritage Day Festival

This family-friendly event runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday at Olympic Plaza.

It is free to attend and will feature multicultural performances, ethnic foods, artisan booths, face painting and live music.

Tour de Bowness Race and Street Festival

This all-ages event is back for its 20th anniversary.

The racing events kick off on Saturday with a 22km road race on Horse Creek Road, just outside Cochrane, Alta.

Racers will take on the gruelling one-kilometre Montgomery hill climb on Sunday.

The 141-foot ascent will be lined with cheering spectators, leading to a picturesque view of the city at the top of the hill.

Capping off the racing events on Monday is the Cory Meza Memorial Criterium.

This fast-paced, short-circuit race will see racers reach top speeds of around 70 km/h as they make their way through Bowness.

The street festival runs Monday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

More information can be found here.

Taste of Calgary

A section of Eau Claire has been transformed into Flavourtown for the long weekend, offering tasty treats from nearly 90 vendors.

This year marks the event's 26th anniversary, and it has grown exponentially since its inception.

Taste of Calgary runs from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. through Monday in Calgary Parking Lot #6 on 8 Street S.W.

Admission to the event is free, but attendees will need to purchase digital 'taste tickets' to try food.

Tickets cost $1 each, and each dish at the event ranges from two to seven tickets.

Alberta Kennel Club Summer Classic

Spruce Meadows isn’t just for horses this August long weekend – it’s for dogs, too.

On Aug. 4-7 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., nearly 2,000 canines and their human companions will compete in several dog sports.

The event features agility, obedience trials, rally obedience trials, 35 associated specialties and the coveted Best in Show prize.

Calgary Fringe Festival

Held at multiple venues across the city, the Calgary Fringe Theatre Festival runs from Friday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 12.

Alberta is home to the second-largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is always a favourite summer event.

Calgary International Blues Festival

The 19th annual Calgary International Blues Festival features a huge lineup of workshops, concerts and special events at Shaw Millenium Park.

The event will host non-stop music on the mainstage Aug. 4-6.

Lantern Peace Festival

The annual Calgary event dedicated to building a peaceful society free from violence will be held at Olympic Plaza from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Aug 5.

Lanterns will be launched between 8 and 9 p.m. and are available for purchase for five dollars each or three for $10.

Incredible India Fest

The Westin Calgary Airport is the venue for the year’s Incredible India Fest on Aug. 7 from noon to 6 p.m., featuring cultural performances, traditional Indian cuisines from food vendors and live music.

The inaugural event is entirely free to enter and will also include a wide range of activities for kids, traditional singing and dancing.

Chasing Summer Music Festival

The festival produced by Live Nation runs for two days on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 at the Max Bell Centre Ground in Calgary.

Headlined by Tiesto and Zedd, the 2023 lineup also features Gryffin, Seven Lions, James Hype, Jauz, ARMNHMR, Cheyene Giles, CID, Dr. Fresch, Eprom, Eptic, Gem & Tauri, Habstrakt, Hairitage, Kaleena Zanders, Luis Torres, Noizu, Peekaboo, REMK, Simon Doty, Sippy and more.

Days of Yore

Central Alberta’s largest living history festival will be held at Rosebud Park, 301 Secondary Highway 582 in Didsbury, Alta., from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 5 and Aug. 6.

The event is a mix of entertainment and education with the goal of teaching people about cultural traditions, lifestyles and activities of bygone eras.

Message from Alberta RCMP

For anyone planning to hit the road for the long weekend, the Alberta RCMP reminds drivers to be extra cautious.

Mounties will closely monitor the roads to ensure drivers obey the law.

Last year, the Alberta RCMP issued more than 2,000 tickets over the Heritage Day long weekend.

The Alberta RCMP issued the following release Thursday morning:

Remove all distractions: Distracted driving is one of the leading causes of collisions. Before you start your trip, set up your electronics, adjust your mirrors and seats and ensure children are comfortable and everyone is wearing their seatbelts.

Always drive at a safe speed: The posted speed limit is the maximum speed in ideal conditions. Always make sure you are staying within the speed limit and slowing down if conditions are not ideal.

Be mindful of recreational vehicles: Smaller vehicles like ATVs and motorcycles can be harder to notice when driving. With the removal of bans on ATVs and off-highway recreational vehicles, their drivers will want to take advantage of the season. Always check your mirror and blind spots while driving.

Never drive while under the influence: Driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol is never safe. Always make sure you have a designated driver or a place to stay until it's safe to drive.