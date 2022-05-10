Heritage Drive closed near Glenmore Trail after garbage truck hits overpass

Commuters are facing detours in the city's southeast as two major thoroughfares were closed after a garbage truck hit an overpass.

The following closures are in place in the area of Glenmore Trail and Heritage Drive as of 6 a.m.:

No access to westbound Glenmore Trail from eastbound Heritage Drive

No access to westbound Heritage Drive from westbound Glenmore Trail

No access below the Graves Bridge (connection to northbound Deerfoot Trail)

Heritage Drive closed between 13th Street and Glendeer Circle S.E.

Police have not provided an estimated time for the reopening of roads in the area. The extent of the damage to the bridge has not been confirmed and it's not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as additional details are confirmed.

There will be no access to Glenmore Trail westbound from eastbound Heritage Dr. or northbound Deerfoot trail underneath Graves Bridge due to a traffic accident. There will be no access to westbound Heritage Dr. from Westbound Glenmore Trial. Please find alternate routes.

UPDATE: Single vehicle incident on Heritage Dr b/w Heritage Meadows Rd and 13 St SE, Heritage Dr is closed EB and WB. No access to WB Glenmore Tr from NB Deerfoot Tr. The EB and WB right lanes on Glenmore Tr over Heritage Dr are blocked. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/EE7TP6F4et