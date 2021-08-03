Heritage Festival Food Drive sitting at halfway goal for donations
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Journalist
Conchita Galvez
Edmonton Food Bank's annual Heritage Days food drive is at the halfway mark for donations.
The food bank has received 20,000 of its 40,000-pound goal.
The Heritage Festival Food Drive will be accepting donations until Friday, which can be dropped off at any major grocery store, said Tamisan Bencz-Knight with Edmonton's Food Bank.
Approximately 155,000 people attended the festival that ran from Saturday to Monday, a spokesperson said.
The Heritage Festival Food Drive is the largest summer fundraiser for Edmonton’s food bank. The organization is also accepting online donations.
