Heritage Park offers crops for annual harvest sale to support local charities

Calgarians have the chance to enjoy some fresh produce while helping a number of good causes at the same time this weekend.

The Calgary Produce Marketing Association is holding its annual sale this weekend, with a portion of the proceeds going to help the Alberta Children's Hospital Foundation, the Community Kitchen Program and Heritage Park.

Officials say it is an ideal time for Calgarians to visit the park while getting a great deal on fresh produce.

As for products, the association says it varies each year, but thanks to a wide range of suppliers across Canada and the U.S., their shelves are stocked.

"Product shortages due to fires, mother nature, and market conditions play a major role in what we receive at the sale," a statement on Heritage Park's website says.

"Cabbage, potatoes, carrots, beets, apples, bananas, tomatoes, greens and berries are just a small portion of the assortment that will be available at the sale."

Admission to Heritage Park is required to attend the sale, but officials say those who've purchased an annual pass can visit for free. Park admission can be bought online or at the gate.

Purchases can be made with cash, credit cards and debit and health measures will be in place to protect against COVID-19 infection.

"We will continue to limit touchpoints and continue to follow health and safety guidelines for the comfort and safety of shoppers and volunteers," the statement continues.

"We encourage guests to wear masks when shopping the sale."

The sale runs from 10 a.m. on Sept. 11 until the park's closure on Sept. 12.