Heritage Road in Kingsville closed following fatal collision

The OPP is investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian in Kingsville.

Officers were called to the area of Heritage Road near Park Avenue around 12:05 p.m. Monday for a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

Police along with members of the Kingsville Fire Department and Essex-Windsor EMS attended the scene.

The OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigator (TTCI) is investigating and Heritage Road between Harold Cull Drive and Conservation Boulevard is expected to be closed for several hours as the investigation is underway.

Police say the deceased pedestrian has not been identified pending notification of next of kin.

Further information will be provided as updates become available, police say.

#EssexCtyOPP ***ROAD CLOSED*** Heritage Road is currently closed between Harold Cull Drive and Conservation Boulevard in the @KingsvilleOnt for a motor vehicle collision investigation. please avoid the area. ^sd pic.twitter.com/b8jJ2EyGi1