Heritage sign stolen from Brant County church

Provincial police in Brant County are looking for a heritage sign taken from Salt Springs Church.

Police were called around 7:30 p.m. April 8, about a theft from the property on Salt Springs Church Road.

Investigators determined the large metal sign along with the metal post was take sometime between April 4 and April 8.

The heritage sign is valued around $3,000.

Ontario Provincial Police are asking anyone who lives in the area that has video surveillance systems to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is also asked to contact Brant County OPP or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation continues.