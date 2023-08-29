Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning

A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.

"I woke up to glass shattering and then I heard the crackling of a fire," Michelle Richards told CTV News Edmonton, standing at 6 a.m. on the street outside her home south of Hooke Road. "Sometimes they do have small fires in the back, but it sounded bigger than normal and I just saw massive fire."

She called 911, rushed her three kids out of bed and closed all the windows and doors as they left. Her boyfriend and sister followed them out the door.

"As soon as I come out, I just hear sirens. And then I see flames out the top and it's getting rather warm, so we just come over here just to watch, just make sure it's safe. But then we see it getting bigger," Richards recalled.

Her boyfriend walked to the back of the complex and found it fully engulfed in flames.

"Within three minutes, it got massively big," Claudius England said.

Their home appears to be one of multiple units that were damaged.

According to officials on scene, the blaze was reported at 3:55 a.m. The first crews arrived at 4 a.m. and called a second alarm at 4:15 a.m. As of 6 a.m., 13 crews were on scene. They declared it out at 5:51 a.m.

"See the bunk bed? That’s where my son was sleeping," Richards said.

"I'm thankful for that, that they got here so quick. That's really good. I'm just thankful everybody got out."

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services, no injuries were reported.

The number of residents affected by the fire is not known.

Fire investigators were on scene Tuesday afternoon, along with Marshall, an accelerant sniffing dog.

His handler confirmed to CTV News that he was not on scene for training purposes.

A CTV News reporter observed Marshall sit in several spots and he was rewarded by his handler.

The cause of the fire has not been released, nor has a damage estimate.

SECOND FIRE

Firefighters were also called to a home on the nearby Howson Crescent early Tuesday morning.

EFRS said a fire at a vacant home was reported at 4:16 a.m. It took firefighters about two hours to put the blaze out.

No one was hurt.

The cause of this fire is also not yet known.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Lampa, Cam Wiebe, and David Ewasuk