Hernandez's walkoff RBI single leads Blue Jays to comeback 6-5 win over Royals

TORONTO - Teoscar Hernandez hit an RBI single as part of a three-run 10th inning as the Toronto Blue Jays came from behind to defeat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Saturday.

Jordan Romano (3-2) came out to pitch in the 10th inning and picked up the win for the Blue Jays (49-43) despite giving up a two-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino that gave the Royals a 5-3 lead.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI double to cut Kansas City's lead to 5-4. Raimel Tapia followed with an RBI single to tie the game 5-5. Hernandez then hit the RBI single to complete the comeback.

Joel Payamps (2-3) picked up the loss for the Royals.

The Royals opened the scoring when Bobby Witt Jr. hit a two-out single in the top of the third inning. Freddy Fermin came around from second base to score.

Earlier in the inning, Fermin was initially called out at first base as part of a double play, but Kansas City challenged and was successful.

The Blue Jays tied the game later in the inning when Alejandro Kirk hit a two-out, RBI single. Danny Jansen came in to score, narrowly beating out the throw at the plate from Royals left fielder Edward Olivares.

The Royals reclaimed the lead after in the fourth on a triple by Ryan O'Hearn. Jays starter Max Castillio was removed from the game following the hit and was replaced by reliever Trevor Richards.

Nate Eaton hit a sacrifice fly RBI to increase Kansas City's lead to 3-1.

George Springer hit a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game 3-3. The hit from Springer chased Royals starter Daniel Lynch from the game.

In the sixth inning, Royals manager Mike Matheny was ejected from the game for arguing an interference call handed to Michael Massey, as Jansen attempted to throw out a runner at second after a pitch. The call ended the inning for Kansas City, who had runners on first and second base.

The Blue Jays have won four consecutive season series against the Royals.

NOTES: The Blue Jays announced that Santiago Espinal will head to the MLB All-Star Game to replace Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who was struck on the knee in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Espinal joins teammates Alek Manoah, Guerrero and Kirk as Blue Jays representing the American League on Tuesday in Los Angeles. ... Before the game, the Blue Jays and Royals traded pitchers. Toronto acquired lefty Foster Griffin in exchange for righty Jonatan Berna. The Blue Jays also optioned Griffin to Triple-A and recalled right-handed pitcher Jeremy Beasley and righthander pitcher Sergio Romo was designated for assignment. ... Announced attendance for the game was 40,135.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 16, 2022