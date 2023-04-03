‘Heroic’ New Westminster resident rescues child stuck in garage door

A New Westminster resident is being praised for taking swift action after a child became entangled in a garage door Sunday evening.

The unnamed hero rushed to the rescue when they heard a mother “in distress” and freed the child from the moving parts of the garage door, the New Westminster Police Department said.

“They ran out of their residence not knowing what they were going to encounter, and when they saw the child they acted quickly to free them,” NWPD spokesperson Sgt. Andrew Leaver said in a news release.

When officers responded to a call for help on the 100 block of Agnes Street they found the injured child being tended to by a group of neighbours. The police called BC Ambulance and New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services. The NWPD did not specify the nature of the child’s injuries, but CTV News Vancouver has asked for more information on the child's condition.

“It’s heartwarming to see neighbours doing the right thing,” said New Westminster Fire and Rescue Service Chief Erin Williams. “When our staff arrived on scene they could tell everyone was concerned for the well-being of both the child and their mother.”

Police said the garage was inaccessible for several hours while “securing the scene.” The police force wishes to thank the neighbour for their willingness to help out during an emergency.