Chatham-Kent police have charged a 24-year-old Shrewsbury man after seizing heroin, fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine.

The man was released from custody with several conditions on Jan. 6, 2021. One of those conditions stated that he was not to operate a motor vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, an officer on general patrol saw the man driving westbound on Selton Line.

Police say the man accelerated on Orford Road in an attempt to evade the officer. As the officer turned around to further investigate, he found the truck stuck in a snow-covered field on Goodbrand Line. As the officer approached the vehicle, the man was attempting to get the truck out of the snow.

The man was arrested and upon being searched police say was found to be in possession of suspected fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, heroin and packaging materials.

Total value of the street drugs seized was about $10,940.

The Shrewsbury man has been charged with failing to comply with his release conditions and three counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.