Hershey is a lovable pup ready for his new home

He’s a bit shy, but once he gets to know you, Hershey is a loving dog with a goofy side.

That’s the word from Leah Earl, of the Sudbury SPCA, in this week’s edition of Take Me Home Tuesday.

“He’s a bit of a shy boy, but (we’re) really, really looking forward to help him find his perfect person,” Leah said of one-year-old Hershey.

Having another dog in the home would help him get used to his surroundings.

“Or someone who is patient and willing to help him come out of his shell, do some basic training with him,” she said.

“He’s such a sweet, lovely boy.”

Hershey was around female dogs at his foster home and he fit in well, Leah said.

“He really, really loved their energy,” she said.

“He’s very playful. He has such a loving personality once he warms up. He’s quite goofy once he warms up ad settles into his environment.”

If you want to know more, drop by the Sudbury SPCA at 21 Lasalle Blvd. in Sudbury or check their website.