Hespeler Village Market gets big turnout for opening day

Tannery Street in Cambridge was packed Friday evening for the opening day of a familiar event.

Hespeler Village Market marked its first return in two years after a pandemic hiatus.

The market will run every Friday from 3-7 p.m. until the end of September.

“There’s a whole bunch of new vendors here,” said Cory Devilliers, vice chair of the Hespeler BIA. “We’ve got new craft beer vendors, we’ve got the distillery here, we’ve got new food vendors, and we’ve got new bread here. It’s absolutely fantastic.”

New vendors are expected to be introduced throughout the season as well.