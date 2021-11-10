Hexo to close three facilities it recently acquired and layoff about 155 workers
Hexo Corp. says it will close three recently acquired facilities and layoff about 155 workers as it works to streamline production.
The Ottawa-based cannabis company says it will shutter properties in Kirkland Lake and Brantford, Ont., that it acquired when it bought 48 North Cannabis Corp.
The company will also close a Stellarton, N.S., facility it picked up in its purchase of Zenabis Global Inc.
The Ontario closures are expected to be complete by Jan. 31, while the Nova Scotia property will be decommissioned by Feb. 28.
Hexo estimates 155 workers will be affected by the closures aimed at centralizing the company's cultivation, manufacturing and distribution operations.
The moves come less than a month after Scott Cooper was appointed chief executive after Hexo co-founder Sebastien St-Louis left the company during a strategic organization.
“This was a very difficult decision, but it is a key component of our integration plan, and one that we believe best positions HEXO for continued growth,” Cooper said in a statement.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2021.
-
Fort Macleod RCMP looking for public assistance in theft of stolen equipmentFort Macleod RCMP are looking for public assistance in locating a stolen flatbed truck, forklift and dump trailer.
-
Report finds coal 'not in public interest' as Alberta delays final policy decisionThe province's coal policy committee says it will take until the end of the year to review public feedback on its review of mining on the eastern slopes of the Rockies.
-
Edmonton's holiday tree arrives at Churchill SquareDowntown Edmonton is about to get a lot more festive.
-
Island Legion desperately seeking new locationThe Saanich Peninsula branch of the Royal Canadian Legion is looking for a new home, and it's asking the public for help finding one.
-
Report in Sudbury recommends closing two RV dumping sitesFor the past two years, recreational vehicle (RV) dumping sites in the Valley and Chelmsford have been closed due to safety and operational concerns.
-
'Those are our ancestors in the sky:' Sacred beliefs about the Northern LightsAlbertans have been spoiled with a lot of sightings of the Northern Lights recently but not everyone believes you should actually look at the Aurora Borealis.
-
B.C. paramedics understaffed by up to 40 per cent daily due to burnout, injuries, vacanciesEach day, up to 40 per cent of scheduled paramedic positions in British Columbia are unfilled due to burnout, injuries and unfilled job vacancies, CTV News Vancouver has learned.
-
Toronto police warning about man who allegedly tried to get girl in his car in North YorkToronto police are alerting the public about a suspicious driver who allegedly tried to get a girl into his car in Willowdale.
-
N.S. moves to give a break on rent to veterans and parents of children with disabilitiesVeterans and parents of children with severe disabilities in Nova Scotia will soon pay less for rent, if they live in public housing or receive a rent supplement.