Hiatus over for Windsor Optimist youth band
A two-year hiatus is now over for the Windsor Optimist Youth Band. The group was reunited Saturday during an open recruitment and alumni day celebration.
"We want to let the community know we’re still here," said media liaison Tammy Murray.
"There are many music programs that were shuttered (during the pandemic) so a lot of people haven’t been able to play so this is basically a way of getting free music lessons with very exceptional accomplished staff."
The colour guard also gathered to practice outside of their facility on Lilian Street next to the Remington Booster Pool. That building was renamed the Mike Seguin Music Education Centre in honour of their director who has served with the organization for the past forty years.
"It was a fitting tribute to Mike because there’s a certain level of commitment and self-sacrifice."
The Windsor Optimist Youth Band is celebrating its 56th years and officials encourage anyone interested to reach out. Being a member gives students the opportunity to gain high school volunteer hours.
-
What you need to know about the return to school on MondayHydro Ottawa crews continued to make progress through the weekend restoring powering to thousands of customers across Ottawa.
-
Here's what you need to know about the storm cleanup in OttawaHydro Ottawa is entering the "last phase" of restoring power to homes and businesses following a devastating storm over a week ago, with the goal to have the grid back on by tonight.
-
Stampeders roll over Lions 41-6 in CFL pre-season openerA spark on special teams gave the Calgary Stampeders the momentum they needed to beat the B.C. Lions 41-6 on Saturday.
-
For the love of the game: St. Albert seniors keep active in 70-plus slo pitch leagueA slo pitch league in St. Albert is helping seniors stay active and have fun on the field.
-
Wave of health care resignations in Northern B.C. as calls grow for auditA wave of resignations among Northern B.C. health-care workers – including half the doctors in the intensive care unit of the region’s biggest hospitals – is raising alarms among civic leaders already calling for an audit.
-
Glen Cairn Community creates mac and cheese domino line for charityThe Glen Cairn community and Glen Cairn School collected over 1300 boxes of mac and cheese to create a domino line that would then be donated to the London Food Bank
-
'What happened to Chelsea?' Vancouver march demands answers in Indigenous woman's deathAround a hundred people gathered at noon Saturday at the empty Vancouver home where Chelsea Poorman’s remains were found late last month to show their support for her family's call for answers and justice.
-
Ottawa woman, 95, sets Canadian record at Ottawa Race WeekendRejeanne Fairhead set a Canadian record in her first ever race at Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend.
-
Church unveils new art installation supporting LGBTQ2S+ communitySt. Aidan’s Anglican Church unveiled a new art installation Saturday, in anticipation for pride month