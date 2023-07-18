'Hidden cameras' in Airbnb rental were actually electrical outlets, B.C. RCMP confirm

Authorities have confirmed a series of "hidden cameras" guests thought they had discovered in an Airbnb rental on B.C.'s Sunshine Coast were actually just electrical outlets.

The guests were celebrating a birthday at the property back in April when they found what they believed to be cameras in the electrical sockets of the bathrooms.

Disturbed by the discovery, one of the friends posted a now-viral TikTok video that was viewed millions of times.

Authorities removed the electrical outlets from the home and sent them to a laboratory for forensic and functional examination, which ultimately determined they "did not contain cameras, lenses or any type of storage/recording devices," the Sunshine Coast RCMP revealed Tuesday.

"The complainants, the homeowner and Airbnb have all been notified of this finding," the detachment said in a news release.

The guest who shared the incident on TikTok, Kennedy Calwell, told CTV News she only did so after an RCMP officer suggested that cameras had been found on the property.

A screenshot of a text message exchange provided by Calwell says, "We got the cameras."

"We would not have gone public about this if they hadn't confirmed it," Calwell wrote to CTV News on Tuesday. "If there were no hidden cameras we are relieved as this whole situation has caused us all an unnecessary amount of stress and anxiety. We are grateful the RCMP have been so helpful … the confusion is unfortunate for everyone involved."

Authorities acknowledged that both the Sunshine Coast RCMP and members of a specialized unit that helped respond to the incident initially found the electrical outlets "did look suspicious."

Airbnb suspended the property owner from its platform while the investigation was underway, but confirmed the owner has since been reinstated.

"Airbnb is thankful to the Sunshine Coast RCMP for their investigation, and our hope is that the guests are reassured by their findings," the company said in a statement.

"Our stance remains firm – hidden cameras are prohibited on Airbnb, and issues of that nature on our platform are incredibly rare."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Angela Jung