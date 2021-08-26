High bacteria levels at Southampton Beach

The Grey-Bruce Health Unit is warning beach-goers of higher than usual levels of bacteria at Southampton Beach.

According to the health unit, recent test results are consistent with the high wave action and turbidity (cloudiness) identified at the time of sampling and the levels are in excess of Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care standards.

Officials are warning swimmers that high levels of bacteria in the water may pose a risk to their health and are reminding people to avoid swimming after heavy rain or in cloudy water.

The health unit says it has been in contact with the Town of Saugeen Shores and the situation will be monitored closely to ensure the safety of residents.

For further information, call Public Health at 519-376-9420 or 1-800-263-3456 or visit the website.