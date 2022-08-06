High bacteria levels prompt Kinap Beach closure in Porter's Lake, N.S.

A popular summer beach in Porter's Lake, N.S., is closed due to high bacteria levels found in the water.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says Kinap Beach is closed to swimming after recent test results showed bacteria levels exceeding Health Canada guidelines.

"High bacteria levels can be caused by a number of factors, including dogs, birds, wildlife, and high temperatures," the city said in a release.

The municipality says residents will be advised when the beach reopens as the water continues to be tested.