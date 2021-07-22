High bacteria levels reported at three Windsor-Essex beaches
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Swimming is not recommended at three Windsor-Essex beaches.
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is cautioning the public to not swim at Sandpoint Beach in Windsor, Belle River Beach in Lakeshore and Mettawas Beach in Kingsville to high bacteria levels.
Beach water testing results are posted on the health unit's website.
The warnings are posted because high E.coli levels could pose a risk to your health.
WECHU says swimming is safe at six other public beaches in the region.
No beaches in Windsor-Essex are completely closed.
