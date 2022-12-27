'High confidence' of coastal flooding Tuesday in Metro Vancouver: Environment Canada

Forecasters have "high confidence" there will be flooding in coastal areas of Metro Vancouver on Tuesday morning, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The agency issued a special weather statement Monday cautioning that low-lying areas along the coast could see flooding around high tide.

"These water levels can cause damage to coastal infrastructures in low-lying areas, especially at locations prone to impacts during similar events in the past," the statement said. "Swells and enhanced wave enhanced wave action carrying debris may cause damage to coastal infrastructure."

The weather statement applies to Vancouver, West Vancouver, North Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Richmond and Delta.

Communities started bracing for high water levels on Monday, including Delta, where staff brought out sand bags, portable pumps and generators to help avoid flooding.

B.C.'s River Forecast Centre has also issued a high streamflow advisory for the South Coast, noting that river levels have surged since the region's latest storm arrived on Christmas.

Another storm expected to arrive Monday night could bring "additional moderate-to-heavy rainfall and snowmelt," which could further increase flood risks, according to the advisory.

"Streamflow has risen and remains high across the region," it said. " "Low-lying flooding is expected and may extend to overbank flooding of floodplains in areas."

This is a developing story and will be updated.