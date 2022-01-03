High COVID-19 case count leading to more hospitalizations in Ontario: infectious diseases specialist

Infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says the surge in new COVID-19 cases is leading to more hospitalizations across Ontario.

“You’ve got very high case numbers. It is translating into a growing number of hospitalizations and growing number of ICU (intensive care unit) admissions,” he told CTV News Channel on Monday morning.

Bogoch explained it usually takes a couple of weeks for the recorded number of hospitalizations to tick upwards following an explosion of COVID-19 cases.

“We know that those are a lagging indicator. They’ve lagged and now they’re starting to go up,” he said.

The surge in cases, driven largely by the Omicron variant, will likely lead to more essential and non-essential workers to become infected, forcing them to stay home, Bogoch said.

“When you have such a burden of COVID-19 in the province you (have) got to ensure that vital sectors can still function,” he said.

