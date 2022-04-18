High-end electric bike swiped from Cochrane shop during smash-and-grab
Cochrane RCMP have released surveillance images of the suspect and a suspect vehicle in a recent break-in where an e-bike was stolen.
Mounties responded to a downtown Cochrane business in the early morning hours of March 6 and discovered an intruder had made their way inside by smashing through the glass at the entrance.
A surveillance camera captured the suspect walking an electric mountain bike out of the store and driving off in a light-coloured Honda Odyssey, believed to be a 2018 to 2022 model.
The suspect is described as:
- Being between 178 and 173 centimetres (5'10" and 6') tall;
- Having an average build; and,
- Wearing a black hoody with a white logo and camouflage-patterned pants.
The stolen mountain e-bike is a two-toned Orbea Rise M22.
Anyone with information regarding the smash-and-grab is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
