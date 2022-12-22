High-end vehicle stolen after owner posts it for sale, WRPS says

The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating a vehicle theft from a Kitchener residence on Dec. 21.

According to a media release, the victim posted their high-end vehicle for sale on an online buy and sell website. The victim made arrangements to meet a potential buyer to view the vehicle.

Police said two unknown suspects went to the victim’s residence to inspect the vehicle in the area of Deer Ridge Drive and Joseph Schoerg Crescent.

One of the suspects got into the driver seat of the vehicle, and fled the area in the vehicle.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30’s, approximately five foot ten, with short brown hair.

A second suspect fled the area in the vehicle they arrived in. The suspect is described as a white man also in his mid-30’s.

The investigation is ongoing by members of WRPS’ Break, Enter and Vehicle Theft Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.