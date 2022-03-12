High gas prices affecting food, rideshare delivery services

Despite a brief dip below $1.70/litre at the pumps in Windsor-Essex Saturday, high gas prices continue to take a toll on consumers and at least one food delivery service is making adjustments.

Uber Canada is rolling out a temporary fuel surcharge to help offset the increased costs.

Set to begin March 16, Uber passengers will pay a 50-cent surcharge on every ride. Uber Eats deliveries will see a 35-cent surcharge, 100 per cent of which will go directly to drivers, according to the company.

"The fee is temporary but will last for at least the next 60 days. Uber plans to continue to monitor the gas price situation over the coming weeks and months and will likely make changes to the surcharge," the company said in a statement.

According to Uber, the temporary fee is designed to reduce the burden of escalating gas prices, but is not intended to fully cover the cost of filling up.

"Earnings on the platform remain elevated compared to historical trends," Uber representatives say.

"Over the long term, the popular rideshare app is pushing its drivers and delivery people to “make the switch to electric vehicles, which will both limit the impact of the volatility in fuel prices and lower emissions.”

The company’s goal is to operate a zero-emission platform by 2040 around the world.

But the CEO of local competitor Jubzi Inc. says while his drivers are feeling the impact, he’s instead taking a wait-and-see approach.

"We’ve decided not to increase prices right now, closely monitor what’s happening with gas prices and we hope that it might start coming down," says Thanos Zikantas.

Jubzi takes five per cent of every bill and donates it to a local charity.

Zikantas says he’s trying to create a sustainable system and doesn’t want to turn off customers or affect his driver’s tips.

"We’re all being affected indirectly or directly by gas prices, all of our supplies, our goods,” he says. “We’re starting to see massive inflation and the more we participate in increasing prices, the more is draws inflation even more."

The price of regular gasoline was projected to come down to an average of $168.9 in Windsor Saturday, according to Dan McTague of GasWizard.ca,

Some stations boasted gas around that price-point and looked to be quite busy as drivers rushed to get some relief. A handful of other stations still had prices over $1.80, and saw quite a bit less traffic.

"I don’t know, compared to $1.70 something, it makes for a good deal, but I’d prefer it to be way lower than that.,” says Melissa McFarlane, who was filling up at the Petro Canada station at Dougall Avenue and Eugenie Street for $1.67.9. “It’s really tough. Everything’s gone up, obviously. But when you need to get places and it’s this much to put gas in your car, it makes it really difficult."

McTeague believes Saturday’s relief will be short-lived, predicting prices will go up again Sunday to $1.75/litre.