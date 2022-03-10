High gas prices could make other essentials that rely on transportation more pricey

The price at the gas pumps continues to put pressure on Maritimers.

The New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice – which supports people living in poverty – says it's seeing the effects first-hand with the increase at the pumps, as well as home-heating fuel costs.

"We definitely want to see the social assistance rate rise above and be adjusted in such a way that it keeps pace with the cost of living,” said Abram Lutes, the coordinator of the New Brunswick Common Front for Social Justice.

“The inflation we're seeing right now is being driven by a few key goods, one of them is gas."

Lutes says most communities in New Brunswick require a vehicle to get around and with the rising cost of gas, many people can’t afford basic necessities.

“We know that food banks have had an increased number of people trying to access their services,” he said.

With gas prices on the incline lately, those who rely on transportation have seen their costs almost double over the last year.

Some farmers are expecting their prices to increase just to stay afloat.

"Unfortunately, I can't do it for free. That's basically what I have to say, is I can bring people food but if they can't pay the price, then eventually I just can't do it. I'll end up doing it just for myself,” said Troy Winker, the owner of Solagratia Farms in Lower Kingsclear, N.B.

Winker says people can expect to see the prices of food rise across the board to meet the rising cost of running farms.

"I don't know what more they can do. I've always been a person that thinks if you don't work, you don't eat. I mean, it's biblical. So, working hard, there's nothing wrong with it,” Winker said.