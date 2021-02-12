Lunar New Year celebrations across the country will look very different this year due to the ongoing pandemic. In Calgary, in any other year, Chinatown would swell as tens of thousands of visitors excited to take part in traditional festivities visit.



Tony Wong, President of the Chinese Cultural Centre, says the building and surrounding area would normally be packed with spectators taking in the shows.



“In previous years we would have as many as 16 lions dancing with the golden dragon so it’s quite a spectacular show,” he said.



There will be no such performance this year due to health restrictions in Alberta preventing large gatherings.



That means restaurants will also be quiet for the auspicious occasion despite dine-in services being permitted this week. During this time of year establishments like the Regency, which has the capacity for up to 500, would usually be gearing up for a big Lunar New Year party.



“It’s still tough but we have survived for so long already and people are just thinking about how we can make sure that the bills are paid and our wages are paid and make sure that it’s sustainable and hoping we can get through this COVID as soon as we can,” said Grace Su, chair person for the Chinatown Business Improvement Area.



2021 is the Year of the Ox. It’s an animal that represents hard work and new hope and this sentiment is shared among the Asian community as they look forward to the future.



At the Bat Nah Pagoda, the Vietnamese Buddhist Cultural Centre, Lunar New Year eve celebrations were pared down to a virtual affair. Usually hundreds of people would stream in and out of the Pagoda throughout the day and night for prayers, however, Anthony Chim, CEO of the CVNTV, says the lack of crowd didn’t diminish the meaning behind the celebration.

The Chinese Cultural Centre will be hosting an online Lunar New Year celebration. Go to culturalcentre.ca for more information.





“I think the content and the meaning of the event remain the same,” he said



“We celebrate the new year with new hope and new wishes for everyone for a better year.”



