High Key Brewing moves to 'dream' location in downtown Saskatoon

A Saskatoon brewery is moving downtown to its founder's dream location — the former home of Redline Harley-Davidson on 23rd Street East.

"We're going to try and keep the same vibe that we have at High Key now," said Madeline Conn, president and founder of High Key Brewing.

"So very white, very bright, lots of plants, the same decor, but we're also going to be adding on a kitchen so we will have more food options. And we're really excited for that aspect. Because we're looking to incorporate some of our spent grain from our brews and the food items, a lot of our beer into sauces and marinades and things like that."

The business started looking for a new home in 2019 to allow it to grow.

"Fortunately, this one came up right at the nick of time. It was always a little bit of a dream building of mine, I drove past it every day. And I always thought it would be a great setup for a brewery but never thought that it would become available," Conn said.

She said the building already has a warehouse in the back with an overhead door which offers good access for shipments and is visible from the storefront. She plans to open the new building in September.

Being downtown also offers the opportunity to be closer to other businesses and breweries, she said.

"I really like the idea of being able to walk from one brewery to the next and kind of see everybody and see different restaurants and bars and different food and mill around downtown and see what it has to offer."

While she is excited about the move, Conn said she is also terrified to open a whole new aspect of the business, especially coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fortunately, High Key began selling canned beer in retail stores in March 2020, providing alternative income to its taproom and keg sales to restaurants and bars.

She feels people are starting to feel more relaxed, and notes that summer is approaching.

"We always see a little bit of an increase in spring. People are starting to get antsy and get out on those patios."