High level of bacteria found in water at Elliot Lake beach

Algoma Public Health says it is unsafe to swim at Spruce Beach in Elliot Lake after high levels of bacteria were found.

As a result, a swimming advisory has been issued for the water source.

"Test results of samples taken on Aug. 16," the health agency said in a news release Wednesday evening. "When sample results return to safe levels, the advisory will be removed."

Water testing is done every week and the health unit said the water quality can be affected by the weather.

"Water may contain high levels of bacteria for up to 48 hours following heavy rainfall, high winds, or an increased number of birds," Algoma Public Health said.

Despite the swimming advisory, the beach is not closed and people may still choose to swim in the water.

"Swimming in water with high levels of bacteria can cause skin, eye, nose, and throat infections, as well as stomach illness if water is swallowed," the health unit said.

For those who choose to swim during an advisory, health officials say you can reduce your risk of illness by not swallowing beach water, towel off after a swim, and shower once you return home.

Beach warnings in the Algoma District are posted here.

With the current heat wave expected to last the next few days, beachgoers may want to go to Spine Beach instead. It is currently open and considered safe for swimming.