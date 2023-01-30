High number of opioid overdoes prompts alert
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) issued an alert Monday after 11 opioid overdoses were reported last week.
The WECHU’s opioid and substance use notification system identified an increase in the number of opioid overdose emergency department visits and EMS calls between Jan. 20 to Jan. 26.
During this week 11 overdoses were records, nine of which involved fentanyl.
According to WECHU, this number exceeds its five year historical average for the current weeks in question.
In addition, over the weekend, the system recorded 15 substance misuse emergency department visits, eight of which were overdoses and there were nine EMS calls for suspected opioid overdose.
