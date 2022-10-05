High number of opioid-related ER visits in Windsor-Essex prompts alert
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s Opioid and Substance Use Notification System has issued another alert.
It was issued after a high number of opioid-related Emergency Department visits and substance use-related Emergency Medical Service calls on Wednesday.
Over the seven-day consecutive period, the system flagged a total of 14 opioid overdoses, eight of which involved fentanyl. These values exceed the five-year historical average for the current week in question by more than two standard deviations above the mean.
Alongside the ED visits, the system also flagged seven consecutive days of substance use-related EMS calls between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2, over half of which included three calls per day. In total, there were 14 substance use-related EMS calls received over the seven-day consecutive period.
For more information on the alert, visit www.wecoss.ca.
