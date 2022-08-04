High patient volumes, long weekend surge means Edmonton patients may be moved to hospital hallways: AHS

Edmonton hospital patients are being moved into hallways amid a "high demand for acute care services" over the long weekend, Alberta Health Services has confirmed.

AHS spokesperson James Wood called it "common" to see a surge of patients after a summer long weekend, but noted Alberta's capital city hospitals are already managing high patient volumes, including an increased number who require isolation and inpatient units on outbreak status.

He did not say in a statement Wednesday evening what kind of outbreaks the hospitals were experiencing.

Acute care staff have been directed to review all patient cases to see which could be moved to their home health zone and if any continuing-care residents could return to their long-term care or supportive living home.

They were also directed to reduce emergency inpatient volume. That was being done by having units accommodate one patient per unit above census for another 24 to 36 hours "while other strategies are being carried out."

"This may mean having one patient bed in a hallway," Wood confirmed.

"This is not the preferred method to provide care but is currently necessary to ensure that all patients receive the care they need."

He added that the number of admitted patients waiting in emergency had already been reduced over the previous 24 hours.

Wood said AHS was working to address the pressures on Alberta's health system.

"We know this can be difficult for patients and their families. We always try to make our patients as comfortable as possible while they are in our care."

At an NDP press conference Thursday morning, the Official Opposition is expected to call on the United Conservative government to take immediate action.

