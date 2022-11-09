High Performance Rodeo brings back some old favourites for 2023

The High Performance Rodeo is bringing back some of its most popular artists to help celebrate its return to Calgary stages in 2023.

The beloved international performing arts festival, which started in the mid-1980's in an elevator of a Calgary office building, announced a lineup of 26 different productions that will take place at 12 different venues across the city over three weeks in January.

Among those are a trio of longtime Rodeo favourites: puppet maestro Ronnie Burkett, clown queen Karen Hines and Grammy nominee Alejandro Escovedo.

It's a return to normal for the eclectic festival, which has improvised its way through the pandemic, presenting one year on Instagram and then in 2022, scattering performances across the calendar after Omnicrom forced the rescheduling of last January's event.

This year's festival will present artists from Calgary as well as across Canada, in addition to a collection of international artists from the UK, the U.S. and Spain.

“Our festival takes audiences all over the downtown to explore spectacular venues from expansive concert halls to intimate (in this year’s case, extremely intimate, in groups of five) theatrical experiences, but we wanted a reunion. So, it made the most sense to kick off this festival completely together, with some nonsense,” said Rodeo producer Oliver Armstrong, in a release.

Among the most notable shows will be Little Willy, Burkett's comic re-imagining of a puppet-driven production of Romeo and Juliet, starring some of his most famous creations, including Dolly Wiggler, Esme Massengill, Schnitzel and Edna Rural.

Christopher Brett Bailey from the UK and Spain's Sleepwalk Collective will present a trio of shows, including This is How We Die, a solo show from Bailey, Amusements, a one-woman headphone theatre meditation on how we amuse ourselves, and Psychodrama, a show described as a 'pop culture exorcism.'

The Calgary Philharmonic teams up with Los Angeles conductor Steve Hackman to present Brahms vs. Radiohead at Jack Singer Hall on Jan. 28. Hackman will also do an artist talk the following day at the Calgary Library.

Karen Hines will perform Pochsy IV Jan.25 to28 at the Big Secret Theatre, presenting a kind of adult horror clown show about a woman who works at a plant packing mercury.

Decidedly Jazz Danceworks will debut their new work with Old/New/Borrowed/Blue, while One Yellow Rabbit's Denise Clark brings Room 333, which she debuted in Sweden in 2019, to Big Secret Jan. 18 to 21.

Vancouver's Maiko Yamamato, the co-artistic director of Theatre Replacement will present MINE, a staged video game inspired by popular Minecraft that she co-created with her son Hokuto MacDuff. The show explores the dynamics of a mother and son's relationship.

"Using the wildly popular, best-selling video game of all time, gamers and performers from 12 to 50 years old enact parent-child narratives from pop culture and personal experiences, live on stage," the Rodeo said in a release.

On Jan. 27, Escovedo will perform for one night only at the Grand theatre, in a performance that explores everything from "Classic rock to bursts of 70’s punk, the evening will find Escovedo baring his soul on stage leading his trio as he delves further into his lifelong musical journey across his most sonically diverse work yet."

There will be free weekly Wednesday noon concerts at the Cathedral Church of the Redeemer, and a late night, pay-what-you-can cabaret series showcasing emerging artists.

HPRodeo Passes and all individual tickets are on sale now. Purchase them online at hprodeo.ca; by calling 403-294-9494; or at the Arts Commons Box Office.