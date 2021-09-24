High Prairie RCMP investigate police vehicle theft, officer impersonation

RCMP say a stolen police vehicle may have been used when a man impersonated a police officer near High Prairie, Alta.

Mounties say just before 10 p.m. Thursday, a homeowner reported that a dark-coloured Ford F150 pulled into their driveway southwest of High Prairie. When the homeowner was spotted, the driver turned on the vehicle’s flashing red and blue lights.

The man was dressed in civilian clothes and did not have police identification, but did identify himself as a police officer, RCMP said. He asked for fuel and the homeowner gave it to him. The man then left towards High Prairie.

That same day, Slave Lake RCMP discovered one of their unmarked, black Ford F150 vehicles was unaccounted for. It bears Alberta license plate CBA 767. Mounties believe the vehicle may have been used in the incident. Police said in an update after 7 p.m. Friday that the unmarked RCMP vehicle was located unoccupied.

The search for the suspect continues.

The impersonator is described as a man with a medium complexion, clean cut short hair, with a scar on his nose and lip. He was wearing jeans, cowboy boots, and a skull-shaped ring on his right hand.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact High Prairie RCMP, local police, or Crimestoppers.

High Prairie is about 370 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.