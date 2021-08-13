High pressure is here… and bringing smoke to Calgary

Get the shorts on and the water bottle filled — we're in for a toasty one.

Heat warnings have settled into the Calgary area and will likely encompass the entirety of southern Alberta by the end of the day. We're into an abbreviated hot streak, which has a "hard out" on Sunday.

This high pressure ridge isn't ballooning over us like the last one did – it's going to flatten, creating zonal (west-to-east) flow over us, and opening us to west wind off the foothills, in addition to the regular doses of sunshine and sinking (warming) air. These factors will likely produce a large smattering of temperature records across Alberta, but they will have another, more nefarious additive: smoke.

Once that west wind fully establishes itself tonight, smoke from the BC wildfires will begin its transit, crossing the Rockies midday Saturday and potentially pushing in Sunday. Thankfully, as with the heat, it will be short-lived.

Immediately following this spate of heat, a trough is going to drive by, pressing a cold front to the landscape. This drives down our temperatures and scoops the smoke along, followed by a good chance for some much-needed rain.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST

Today:

Sunny

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Saturday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 33 C

Evening: clear, low 16 C

Sunday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 32 C

Evening: building cloud, low 15 C

Monday:

Some sun, afternoon showers

Daytime high: 22 C

Evening: showers, low 9 C

Tuesday:

Rain

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: showers, low 8 C

There's plenty to peek at in our pics of the day, today!

Kathleen caught this great shot of the gravity clouds:

Jacques caught the amazing colours in the sky a few days ago in Grasslands National Park:

And Marni took in Sulphur Mountain:

Thanks, all! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!