High-risk COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight from Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a high-risk public exposure to COVID-19 on a recent Air Canada flight.

Affected are passengers who were on Air Canada flight 8436 on Dec. 23, leaving Timmins at 6:27 p.m. and flying to Toronto.

Anyone seated in rows 7-11 is advised to follow public health guidance. That guidance includes self-isolating immediately if symptoms develop and seek testing, regardless of vaccination status.

"Immediately self-isolate 10 days from date of exposure and self-monitor for signs and symptoms," the health unit said in a news release Wednesday.

"Get tested on or after Dec. 30."

Call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 or 1-800-461-1818 or your local public health unit.

If no symptoms are present, if you are fully vaccinated (you have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days prior to exposure dates noted above) and you do not have an immunocompromising condition, you are not required to self-isolate.

"Self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 for 10 days from potential exposure," the release said, and get tested on or after Dec. 30.

Anyone else on the flight but not in the affected rows are advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms for 10 days from potential exposure.

"Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and get tested," the health unit said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include any of the following: fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, tiredness, and muscle aches and pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, decreased or lack of appetite, headache and pink eye

For more information or if you have questions, call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 in Timmins, toll-free 1-800-461-1818 or your local health unit.