High-risk COVID-19 exposure on recent Air Canada flight from Toronto to Timmins

Following a positive case of COVID-19, the Porcupine Health Unit has learned that there was an exposure to the public on a recent flight into Timmins.

Air Canada flight AC8285 left Toronto for Timmins on Aug. 22 at 2:15 p.m. At high risk are those seated in rows 8 to 12, the health unit said Wednesday afternoon.

"These passengers are considered high risk and must self-isolate immediately and call the PHU COVID-19 information line at 705-360-4819, 1-800-461-1818 or their local public health unit," the health unit said.

"All other passengers are considered low risk. We are asking individuals who used this service during these days to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days following their potential exposure date."

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before any symptoms appear or they test positive for the disease.