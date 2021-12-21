High-risk COVID-19 exposure on recent train trip from Cochrane to Moosonee

The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19.

At high risk are passengers seated in Coach No. 5 on the Dec. 17 Ontario Northland Polar Bear Express from Cochrane to Moosonee departing at 9 a.m.

Regardless of vaccination status, people in Coach 5 that morning must immediately self-isolate 10 days from the date of exposure and self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

Affected passengers are directed to get tested right away and again on Dec. 24. Call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818 or your local public health unit to arrange testing.

Other individuals on the train are advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

"Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and get tested," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include any of the following: fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches and pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, decreased or lack of appetite, headache and pink eye.

For more information, call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 in Timmins or 1-800-461-1818 or your local health unit.