iHeartRadio

High-risk COVID-19 exposure on recent train trip from Cochrane to Moosonee

The Polar Bear Express train resumes passenger travel on June 25 but the move is drawing some criticism.

The Porcupine Health Unit is advising the public of a potential high-risk public exposure to COVID-19.

At high risk are passengers seated in Coach No. 5 on the Dec. 17 Ontario Northland Polar Bear Express from Cochrane to Moosonee departing at 9 a.m.

Regardless of vaccination status, people in Coach 5 that morning must immediately self-isolate 10 days from the date of exposure and self-monitor for signs and symptoms.

Affected passengers are directed to get tested right away and again on Dec. 24. Call the Porcupine Health Unit at 1-800-461-1818 or your local public health unit to arrange testing.

Other individuals on the train are advised to self-monitor for signs and symptoms for 10 days after the potential exposure.

"Self-isolate immediately if symptoms develop and get tested," the health unit said in a news release Tuesday.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include any of the following: fever, cough, loss of taste or smell, difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches and pain, nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea, abdominal pain, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, decreased or lack of appetite, headache and pink eye.

For more information, call the Porcupine Health Unit at 705-360-4819 in Timmins or 1-800-461-1818 or your local health unit.

12