High-risk exposure to COVID-19 on recent Air Canada flight to Timmins

The Porcupine Health Unit is releasing information related to a positive case of COVID-19 that poses a risk to others.

In a news release Thursday, the health unit said there was an exposure to the public related to an Aug. 23 Air Canada flight -- AC8289 -- scheduled departure at 9:10 p.m. from Toronto to Timmins.

Especially at risk are those passengers who were seated in rows 15-19.

"These passengers are considered high risk and must self-isolate immediately," the health unit said.

Those affected should call the PHU COVID-19 information line at 705-360-4819, toll-free 1-800-461-1818, or their local public health unit.

"All other passengers are considered low risk," the release said. "We are asking individuals who used this service during these days to self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days following their potential exposure date."

An infected person can spread COVID-19 starting 48 hours before the person had any symptoms or tested positive for COVID-19.