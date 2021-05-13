'High risk' missing person: Surrey woman was last seen days ago

Mounties in Surrey are looking for a woman described as a "high risk" missing person.

In a news release Thursday, officers asked for help to find Reshmi Kaur Mani, who hasn't been seen since the weekend.

Mani's last known location was at her home on 121A Street, near 82 Avenue, where she was seen at around 9 p.m. Sunday.

The 51-year-old has been described as South Asian and 5'3". According to a description from police she weighs 110 pounds, and has short black hair.

Police say her family is concerned for her health and well-being.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the RCMP or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.