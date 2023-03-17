High-risk Nova Scotians can now get spring COVID-19 booster

Nova Scotians who are at a high risk of severe illness are now able to get another dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The province says it has accepted the recent recommendation by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) that those people should get a spring COVID-19 booster if their last dose was more than six months ago.

The province defines the group as:

adults 80 years or older

adults living in long-term care, nursing homes, senior congregate living settings or residential care facilities

adults who meet criteria for being moderately to severely immunocompromised

The province also says other groups, especially those who haven't yet had COVID-19, can get a spring dose:

adults 65 to 79 years old

people of African descent 50 to 79 years old

First Nations people 50 to 79 years old

Nova Scotia also agrees with NACI’s recommendation that people should get an additional dose of the vaccine six months after their most recent shot, or six months after they were last sick with COVID-19.

In a release Friday, Public Health says it anticipates there will be a fall vaccination program ahead of respiratory illness season in late fall and winter.

Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health says people who aren't eligible for a spring dose and who are up to date on their vaccinations are still “well protected.”

Anyone not eligible for a spring dose but who has gotten a booster dose since Sept. 19, 2022, is considered up to date.

"Many Nova Scotians have developed immunity to COVID-19 from vaccination and infection, and there is good evidence they have strong, long-lasting protection,” said Dr. Robert Strang.

The spring dose will only be available until June 30.

Appointments can be booked online or by calling 1-833-797-7772.

The province say appointments may be limited at first, but more will be added over the next few weeks.

Appointments are also being added for the Moderna infant COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of six months and four years.