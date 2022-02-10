High risk of major flooding predicted on Red River this year
The U.S. National Weather Service is predicting a high risk of major flooding at Pembina on the Red River this year.
In its 90-day outlook released on Thursday, the agency said the prediction covers the period from Feb. 14 to May 15, 2022.
The outlook says there is also medium risk of major flooding at Fargo/Moorhead and Oslo on the Red River.
MODERATE AND MINOR FLOODING
As for parts of the Red River that are predicted to see moderate flooding, the agency said there is a high risk at Fargo/Moorhead, Grand Forks/East Grand Forks, Oslo, Pembina and Drayton,
There is also a medium risk of moderate flooding and a high risk of minor flooding at Wahpeton and Halstad.
The National Weather Service predicts a medium risk of minor flooding at Hickson on the Red River.
The weather agency defines high risk as greater than a 65 per cent chance; and medium risk as a 35 to 65 per cent chance.
